Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 14:57

Connacht to part with nine players including Ireland lock Quinn Roux

South African-native Roux opted against signing a new contract with the westerners with the signing of Tongan lock Leva Fifita set to fill the space left by his departure.
Digital Desk Staff

Connacht have confirmed that nine players will depart the province this summer, including Ireland lock Quinn Roux.

Centre Sean O'Brien is moving to former European champions Exeter while Stephen Fitzgerald is retiring from rugby due to injury.

Conor Dean, Colm de Buitlear, Cillian Gallagher, Conor Kenny, Stephen Kerins and Paddy McAllister will also be departing the club.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend thanked all the players for their commitment during their respective contracts:

“There will always be comings and goings in Professional rugby.

“I’d like to wish all the players every success in the future, whether they are looking to further their playing careers or go down a new path.

"They have made a lot of sacrifices, particularly in the last year while we as a group dealt with the pandemic, so I thank them for that also. They will always be welcome back to The Sportsground.”

Connacht finished fifth in the Rainbow Cup and last time out they beat Ospreys at home 26-19.

