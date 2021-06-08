Danny Willett undergoes surgery after suffering with appendicitis

PA Sport Staff

Danny Willett has revealed he has undergone surgery after suffering with appendicitis.

The 33-year-old said in a post on his official Twitter account that the operation also removed a hernia.

Willett over the weekend played at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, in which he ended up tied for 26th at even par.

So the pain that kept me awake most of Saturday night turned out to be appendicitis! Operation went well, also removed a hernia, add it to having Covid in March, wisdom tooth out in April…all in all, been a great year! 👍🏼🤣 pic.twitter.com/dewndALPWQ — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) June 8, 2021

On Tuesday the 2016 Masters champion tweeted a picture of himself in a hospital bed.

And it was accompanied by a message that read: “So the pain that kept me awake most of Saturday night turned out to be appendicitis!

“Operation went well, also removed a hernia, add it to having Covid in March, wisdom tooth out in April…all in all, been a great year!”