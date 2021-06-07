Ireland vs Hungary: Time, channel, team news

James Cox

Ireland face Hungary in their second international friendly of their May-June training camp tomorrow night.

Stephen Kenny recorded his first win as Republic of Ireland manager against Andorra last week, and he will be hoping to build on that with another result.

Here is everything you need to know about tomorrow's game.

Where is the game and what time is kick-off?

The match takes place at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest with a 7pm kick-off (Irish time).

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on RTÉ and Sky Sports.

Team news

Seamus Coleman returned home before the flight to Hungary as he was unable to recover from a hamstring injury. The rest of the squad is contention for the match.

Troy Parrott is likely to start again after his brace against Andorra, while Daryl Horgan has a good chance of making the starting 11 after coming off the bench to score and assist in the 4-1 victory.

St Mirren's Jamie McGrath also came off the bench to make his debut and he will be hoping for more game time.

Republic of Ireland Squad - Hungary

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: James Collins (Cardiff City), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

Comments — Stephen Kenny

“I'm expecting a tough match against the Hungarians, they're participating in the European Championships, it will be a great test for us.

“I’m glad the fans can get back to the stands as this game is actually about them. We can finally get back the passion that I missed so much already and I'm sure the players will be equally as excited to play in front of any support.

“We're not in a position to make wholesale changes because we want a degree of continuity, but there will be some changes alright in the team.

“We've got to look to build on the result against Andorra. That was a game we were expected to win so now we face a different proposition, so we must rise to the occasion.”

Comments — John Egan

“Obviously, with no disrespect, we expect to be beating Andorra. We did that and now we're coming up against a really kind of, I suppose, established outfit in Hungary.

“They've been playing together for a while and they've obviously qualified for a major tournament, so it's going to be a tougher game.

“But you know, we're confident. We've been enjoying training and there has been probably a bit of a relief and a bit of a smile on people's faces after the win.

“Hopefully we can take that in now to the game tomorrow night and hopefully we can play as well as we can and get a result.”

What's at stake?

Ireland finished comfortably against Andorra, but big questions would have been asked if the Boys in Green had not responded so strongly after going 1-0 down to the minnows after 52 minutes.

Another victory against Hungary would help lift the mood around Kenny's team after a difficult year.

Hungary will compete at the European Championship, so it will also be a good test of where the Ireland side is at in terms of tournament quality.