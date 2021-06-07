Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 11:03

Aston Villa agree fee with Norwich for Emiliano Buendia

The 24-year-old will undergo a medial in Argentina, where he is preparing for the Copa America.
Aston Villa agree fee with Norwich for Emiliano Buendia

By PA Sport Staff

Aston Villa have announced they have agreed a deal with Norwich for midfielder Emiliano Buendia.

Buendia was the Canaries’ player of the season as they won the Championship title and sealed an immediate return to the Premier League, scoring 15 goals and registering 16 assists – creating more chances than any other player in the division.

Arsenal were also reported to have been interested in signing the 24-year-old but Villa have moved quickly to land their transfer target.

“Aston Villa and Norwich City have reached an agreement for the transfer of Emiliano Buendia,” said a Villa statement.

“As Emiliano is currently in the Argentina national team’s biosecure bubble, preparing for a World Cup qualifying match with Colombia on Tuesday evening, he will undergo a medical and complete the transfer after the game.”

The reported £30million fee would be a club-record for Villa, with add-ons potentially taking the final figure nearer to £40million.

Villa boss Dean Smith guided the club to an 11th-placed finish in the Premier League last season and last week outlined the club’s aspirations by saying their owners are determined to break into the “upper echelons” of the top flight.

The prospect of Buendia and Jack Grealish spearheading Villa’s attack is certainly a mouthwatering one for Villa supporters.

Norwich signed Buendia from Getafe for around £1.6million in 2018.

More in this section

Euro 2020: Ukraine hold off North Macedonia to keep qualification hopes alive Euro 2020: Ukraine hold off North Macedonia to keep qualification hopes alive
Euro 2020 players could be fined over sponsor items after Ronaldo Coca-Cola move Euro 2020 players could be fined over sponsor items after Ronaldo Coca-Cola move
Wales take huge step towards Euro 2020 knockout stage with Turkey win Wales take huge step towards Euro 2020 knockout stage with Turkey win
Euro 2020: Denmark head coach vows to reach last 16 for Christian Eriksen

Euro 2020: Denmark head coach vows to reach last 16 for Christian Eriksen

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more