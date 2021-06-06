Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 14:50

McLaren shareholder Mansour Ojjeh dies aged 68

Ojjeh’s time at McLaren brought 10 drivers’ championships, including Lewis Hamilton’s first title in 2008, and nine constructors’ triumphs.
McLaren shareholder Mansour Ojjeh dies aged 68

Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent

McLaren shareholder Mansour Ojjeh has died aged 68, the British team has announced.

Ojjeh, who worked with Ron Dennis after buying into McLaren in 1984, was a key figure in the constructor’s ensuing success in Formula One.

In a statement ahead of Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, McLaren said: “It is with deep sadness that McLaren Racing announces the death of Mansour Ojjeh, shareholder of McLaren since 1984.

“Mr Ojjeh passed away peacefully this morning in Geneva, aged 68, surrounded by his family.

“All at McLaren Racing mourn his loss together with his family, to whom the team sends its most heartfelt condolences.”

Ojjeh’s time at McLaren brought 10 drivers’ championships, including Lewis Hamilton’s first title in 2008, and nine constructors’ triumphs.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton posted a tribute to Ojjeh ahead of Sunday’s grand prix in Baku.

Hamilton, 36, wrote: “I carry a heavy heart into the race after the loss of a close friend, Mansour Ojjeh.

“He was a big brother to me. He had the biggest heart and always carried the biggest smile.

“He fought for so many years with such courage and the heart of a lion.

“I am so grateful to have known such a man. I will miss his jokes, he was the best at telling them, and his big hugs. This man loved unconditionally. Rest in peace brother, love you always.”

A one-minute silence will be observed ahead of Sunday’s race in memory of Ojjeh and Max Mosley, the former FIA president who died last month.

More in this section

Euro 2020: Ukraine hold off North Macedonia to keep qualification hopes alive Euro 2020: Ukraine hold off North Macedonia to keep qualification hopes alive
Wales take huge step towards Euro 2020 knockout stage with Turkey win Wales take huge step towards Euro 2020 knockout stage with Turkey win
Danish squad has come together after Eriksen’s collapse, Thomas Delaney Danish squad has come together after Eriksen’s collapse, Thomas Delaney
Euro 2020 players could be fined over sponsor items after Ronaldo Coca-Cola move

Euro 2020 players could be fined over sponsor items after Ronaldo Coca-Cola move

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more