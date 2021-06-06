Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 11:47

Seamus Coleman injury blow for Republic of Ireland

The Everton defender arrived in the training camp with the problem
Seamus Coleman injury blow for Republic of Ireland

By PA Sport Staff

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of Tuesday’s friendly with Hungary due to a hamstring problem.

The Everton defender arrived in the training camp with the injury but had hoped to be fit for the fixture in Budapest.

However, following further assessment, the 32-year-old will return home as a precaution, according to a statement from the Football Association of Ireland.

Ireland finally enjoyed their first victory under manager Stephen Kenny – at the 12th attempt – by coming from behind to win 4-1 in Andorra on Thursday.

Coleman, who was appointed skipper in September 2016 following Robbie Keane’s international retirement, played no part in that game.

The rest of Kenny’s squad will travel to the Hungarian capital later on Sunday from their training base in Girona, Spain.

Having failed to qualify for Euro 2020, the midweek friendly is Ireland’s final scheduled outing before their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign resumes away to Portugal on September 1.

More in this section

Danish squad has come together after Eriksen’s collapse, Thomas Delaney Danish squad has come together after Eriksen’s collapse, Thomas Delaney
Euro 2020 matchday 6: Wales look to take the heat out of Turkey’s threat Euro 2020 matchday 6: Wales look to take the heat out of Turkey’s threat
Euro 2020: Hummels own goal gifts France win over Germany Euro 2020: Hummels own goal gifts France win over Germany
Wales take huge step towards Euro 2020 knockout stage with Turkey win

Wales take huge step towards Euro 2020 knockout stage with Turkey win

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more