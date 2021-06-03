Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 08:39

Tokyo 2020 president ‘100 per cent’ sure Olympics will go ahead

There are just 50 days until the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics begins on July 23rd
By PA Sport Staff

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto has said she is “100 per cent” convinced that the Olympics will go ahead, despite ongoing coronavirus issues in Japan.

There are just 50 days until the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics begins on July 23, but large parts of Japan remain under a state of emergency.

“I believe that the possibility of these Games going on is 100 per cent that we will do this,” Hashimoto told BBC Sport.

“The question right now is how are we going to have an even more safe and secure Games.

“The Japanese people are feeling very insecure and at the same time probably feel some frustration at us talking about the Olympics and I think that is giving rise to more voices opposing having the Games in Tokyo.”

“The biggest challenge will be how we can control and manage the flow of people. If an outbreak should happen during the Games times that amounts to a crisis or an emergency situation then I believe we must be prepared to have these Games without any spectators.

“We are trying to create as complete a bubble situation as possible so we can create a safe and secure space for people who come in from overseas as well as people who are in Japan, the residents and citizens of Japan.”

