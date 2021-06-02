Wolves move closer to appointing Bruno Lage as new manager

By Nick Mashiter, PA

Wolves moved a step closer to appointing Bruno Lage as their new boss after the switch was cleared by the Football Association.

The 45-year-old initially failed to pass post-Brexit regulations but, at a hearing on Wednesday, Wolves won their case and he has been given the green light to move to Molineux.

Lage has been first choice to replace former manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who left at the end of the season, in a move driven by owners Fosun.

Nuno Espirito Santo left Molineux at the end of the season (Rui Vieira/PA)

He held talks with Wolves last month as the club look to progress further after four years under Nuno, who took them from the Championship and into Europe.

Nuno left after the club finished 13th in the Premier League, although his exit was not based on results.

Fosun had been considering a change in regards to the club’s wider progress, with the owners wanting to make a proactive and decisive choice.

The incoming Lage guided Benfica to the Portuguese title in 2019 with his side including current Manchester City defender – and former Wolves target – Ruben Dias.

Bruno Lage worked under Carlos Carvalhal, pictured, at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea (Anthony Devlin/PA)

He left in June 2020 and his expected appointment at Molineux will see him return to English football.

Lage spent time as Carlos Carvalhal’s assistant at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea.

Nuno, meanwhile, has been linked to the vacant jobs at Everton and Crystal Palace after the departure of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid and Roy Hodgson’s decision to step down at Selhurst Park.