Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 21:32

League of Ireland roundup: Shamrock Rovers manage last minute win over Longford

With second from bottom Longford looking like they had held out for an unlikely point, striker Rory Gaffney blasted home a rebound.
Longford Town 0 Shamrock Rovers 1

Shamrock Rovers broke Longford Town hearts as Rory Gaffney scored a 95th minute winner for the only goal of their Premier Division clash at Bishopsgate.

With second from bottom Longford looking like they had held out for an unlikely point, striker Gaffney blasted home a rebound.

Bohemians 3 Waterford 0

Meanwhile, bottom side Waterford lost 3-0 to ever-improving Bohemians at Dalymount Park, the Munster side’s seventh straight defeat.

Goals from under-21 panellists Dawson Devoy and Andy Lyons, either side of a strike from 20-year-old Ross Tierney, made it four wins from five games for Keith Long’s Bohemians as Waterford finished with 10 men.

