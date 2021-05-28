Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 21:40

Spectators to return for Irish Derby at the Curragh

A limited number of racegoers will be able to attend the Curragh on Dubai Irish Derby weekend
Press Association

A limited number of racegoers will be able to attend the Curragh on Dubai Irish Derby weekend, after it was announced as a pilot event by the Taoiseach.

Speaking at the Government buildings in Dublin, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed as part of a widespread reopening of the country this summer there will also be a number of pilot sporting and cultural events taking place in June and early July, to test the logistical requirements for further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

He did, though, urge the public to “remain vigilant against the terrible virus”.

As Mr Martin unveiled the Government’s plans over June, July and August, he said that the reopening of society and the economy will depend on Irish people following the guidelines in place.

The Curragh welcomed the news of racegoers being allowed back for its showpiece meeting, posting on the course’s official Twitter account: “With the excellent news from the Taoiseach this evening on the reopening of the country, we are delighted that The Curragh is to stage a trial event on@DubaiDutyFree Irish Derby Weekend.

“A great next step. We cannot wait to have owners and racing fans back here at The Curragh.”

