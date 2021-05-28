Rainbow Cup: Where to watch as Munster and Connacht return to action

Kenneth Fox

We are coming down to the business end of the Rainbow Cup with only a few matches left until the final.

The venue for the Rainbow Cup final was announced earlier this week as Treviso’s Stadio di Monigo was chosen.

The final will pit ‘North v South’ where the winner of the Northern Hemisphere group will face off against the winners from South Africa.

Munster return to action this evening as they face Cardiff at home.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off from Thomond Park at 7:35pm.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 and eir Sport 1 in Ireland.

Munster are second in the Northern Hemisphere group and four points behind leaders Benetton Rugby.

Johann van Graan has changed up his half-back pairing for the game going with Craig Casey at 9 and Joey Carbery at 10.

Young lock Fineen Wycherley will also get a chance this evening in the pack as he partners Jean Kleyn.

Ulster were scheduled to play Scarlets tomorrow afternoon but the match had to be cancelled after four players in the Ulster camp tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Connacht will head to Treviso to face Benetton Rugby on Saturday with kick off at 5:30pm. The game will be broadcast live on TG4 with coverage starting at 5:10pm.

Here is your squad for our Guinness @PRO14Official Rainbow Cup game V Benetton. A welcome back to Butler as captain & we see the return of Bundee Aki to the team. A shout out to Denis Buckley who will reach his 200th cap 💪 #BENVCON https://t.co/PkszF241L1 pic.twitter.com/y6ER9dDPn3 — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) May 28, 2021

Leinster will be in action the following weekend on Friday, June 4th as they face Glasgow away from home at Scotstoun Stadium.