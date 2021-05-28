Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 09:29

Sancho top of Ole's wishlist and Gunners eye Achraf Hakimi

There is reportedly only one signature that matters at Old Trafford this off-season.
By PA Sport Staff

The Guardian reports Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has Jadon Sancho top of his wish-list this summer. The paper says United want to sign Pau Torres, Declan Rice and Harry Kane but their number one target is Sancho, the 21-year-old England forward who has been told Borussia Dortmund will not stop him from leaving.

Antonio Conte’s vacating of the top job at Inter Milan could reportedly play in Arsenal’s favour. The Express reports the Italian side’s significant financial problems may prompt it to offload valuable players including attacking-minded 22-year-old Achraf Hakimi, who is considered the man to fix the Gunners’ issues at right-back.

Chris Wilder
After five years in charge of the Blades, Chris Wilder left the club by mutual consent(John Sibley/PA)

Chris Wilder is expected to be announced as newly relegated West Brom’s manager. The Mirror says the former Sheffield United boss, 53, is first choice to take over at The Hawthorns from Sam Allardyce, though the club is also considering Michael Appleton, Frank Lampard and David Wagner.

Former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho wants to snatch 28-year-old Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka from Arsenal as his first signing at Roma, according to Metro which cites Sky Italy.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jonas Hofmann: Germany’s Kicker reports Chelsea and Tottenham are monitoring the 28-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton
Old Trafford was where Tom Heaton’s career began and will reportedly continue (Naomi Baker/PA)

Tom Heaton: The 35-year-old goalkeeper has signed a deal to return Manchester United from Aston Villa and plans challenge David de Gea and Dean Henderson for the number one jersey at Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports.

