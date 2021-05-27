Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 10:22

Leicester looking at Ozan Kabak and Liverpool keen on Rodrigo de Paul 

A Turkey international could make England home after impressing on loan.
Leicester looking at Ozan Kabak and Liverpool keen on Rodrigo de Paul 

By PA Sport Staff

Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak could reportedly be given the chance to stay in the Premier League. The Mirror reports Leicester may offer the Schalke and Turkey centre-back, 21, a contract after his stint on loan with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds this season.

Liverpool’s chances of securing the services of Udinese’s Rodrigo de Paul have improved after AC Milan indicated they were no longer interested in the midfielder, according to the Express. The paper says the 27-year-old player is considered a fitting replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who is tipped to leave Anfield for Barcelona in the summer.

Raphinha
Raphinha says he is happy at Leeds following his maiden Premier League season (Andy Rain/PA)

The rumours continue to grow that Brazil winger Raphinha will leave Leeds for Liverpool, Manchester United or Borussia Dortmund. But the Metro reports the 24-year-old, who had six goals and nine assists in his first Premier League campaign, insists he is staying put at Elland Road.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Boubakary Soumare: Sky Sports says Leicester are on the cusp of agreeing to a deal with Ligue 1 champions Lille for their 22-year-old midfielder.

Gianluigi Donnarumma : The Italy international’s contract at AC Milan expires this summer and the 22-year-old has been linked with Premier League sides United and Chelsea, while Barcelona and Juventus are also said to be interested.

More in this section

Rachael Blackmore becomes ambassador for charity set up in memory of Tiggy Hancock Rachael Blackmore becomes ambassador for charity set up in memory of Tiggy Hancock
Kelly Holmes announces she is gay, saying she ‘needed to do this now’ Kelly Holmes announces she is gay, saying she ‘needed to do this now’
Sadio Mane set for Bayern Munich move as Liverpool agree £35.1m deal Sadio Mane set for Bayern Munich move as Liverpool agree £35.1m deal
David Moyes and Declan Rice banned by UEFA for Eintracht Frankfurt incidents

David Moyes and Declan Rice banned by UEFA for Eintracht Frankfurt incidents

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more