Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 14:24

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope undergoes ‘successful’ knee surgery

The 29-year-old missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad for Euro 2020 due to the left knee injury.
Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope undergoes ‘successful’ knee surgery

By PA Sport Staff

Nick Pope has undergone surgery on the knee injury that ended the Burnley goalkeeper’s hopes of being selected for England in this summer’s European Championship.

Pope has won seven caps for his country and would have been expected to take his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad, but the 29-year-old missed the final three games of the recently completed Premier League campaign.

He had been hoping to feature against Sheffield United in last Sunday’s season finale but felt further discomfort in his left knee, so he had what Burnley termed a “successful” operation to address a cartilage issue.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche is optimistic about Pope’s rehabilitation and said on the club’s website: “We’re expecting the recovery to go well at this early stage, but we’ll wait and see as he recovers.

“He’s had a really, really good season once again. He continues to develop into a top, top keeper.

“He’s incredibly unfortunate to have this happen at this time but once again he’s shown what a top keeper he is during the season and I’m sure will do again going into next season once he recovers.”

Pope kept 11 clean sheets over the course of the campaign – only three others kept more – and was a starter in all three of England’s World Cup qualifiers in March, the last time Southgate’s side were in action.

More in this section

Sadio Mane set for Bayern Munich move as Liverpool agree £35.1m deal Sadio Mane set for Bayern Munich move as Liverpool agree £35.1m deal
Ex-gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar loses final appeal in sexual assault scandal Ex-gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar loses final appeal in sexual assault scandal
What sport is on TV: All this weekend's televised sporting action What sport is on TV: All this weekend's televised sporting action
David Moyes and Declan Rice banned by UEFA for Eintracht Frankfurt incidents

David Moyes and Declan Rice banned by UEFA for Eintracht Frankfurt incidents

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more