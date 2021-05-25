Ryan Johansson included in Ireland Under-21 squad

James Cox

Sevilla's Ryan Johansson is among the payers Jim Crawford has named in his Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad for the upcoming friendlies in Marbella against Switzerland, Australia and Denmark.

Johansson, formerly of Bayern Munich, represented Ireland at Under-19 level before playing for Luxembourg Under-21s.

The 20-year-old has always made his desire to represent Ireland clear and he makes the squad after receiving approval from FIFA.

Another standout name in the squad is 17-year-old John Joe Patrick Finn, who has made a number of senior appearances for LaLiga side Getafe and is highly rated in Spain.

Republic of Ireland Under-21s squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Blair (Norwich City), Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), Dan Rose (Schalke 04).

Defenders: Ciaran Brennan (Sheffield Wednesday), Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Shane Flynn (Leicester City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Arsenal), Lewis Richards (Wolves), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City).

Midfielders: John Joe Patrick Finn Benoa (Getafe), Luca Connell (Celtic), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Alex Gilbert (Brentford), Conor Grant (Rochdale), Ryan Johansson (Sevilla), Conor Noss (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Louie Watson (Derby County).

Forwards: Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Will Ferry (Southampton), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Rotherham United), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa).

Ireland Under-21 fixtures

May 30th - Switzerland v Republic of Ireland, 11am, Dama de Noche Football Centre, Marbella, Spain (Live on Premier Sports 1/ FreeSports)

June 2nd - Australia v Republic of Ireland, 12pm, Marbella Football Centre, Marbella, Spain. (Live on Premier Sports 1/ FreeSports)

June 5th - Republic of Ireland v Denmark, 5pm, Dama de Noche Football Centre, Marbella, Spain. (To be shown at 21.30pm on Premier Sports 1)