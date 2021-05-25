Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 13:40

Ben White, Ben Godfrey and Aaron Ramsdale in provisional England Euro 2020 squad

Trent Alexander-Arnold is named among four right-backs in Gareth Southgate’s 33-man group.
By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Ben White, Ben Godfrey and Aaron Ramsdale received their first England call-ups as Gareth Southgate selected Trent Alexander-Arnold among four right-backs in his provisional European Championship squad.

With England dealing with issues such as injuries and European final absentees, the Football Association confirmed a larger provisional squad would be announced on Tuesday rather than the definitive group.

Southgate has named a 33-man party that will be trimmed down to 26 players on June 1st, allowing him to include injury doubts such as Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips.

There are first senior call-ups for Brighton centre-back White and Everton defender Godfrey, while Sheffield United goalkeeper Ramsdale joins uncapped Sam Johnstone in the squad as Nick Pope misses out through injury.

Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood has been recalled for the first time since being sent home after his debut in Iceland.

Eric Dier misses out, but Alexander-Arnold returns to the group alongside fellow right-backs Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker. Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins and 17-year-old Jude Bellingham are among the others to get the nod.

