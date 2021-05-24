Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 21:59

LOI: Bohemians hammer Dundalk, Sligo beat Shamrock Rovers

There were five SSE Airticity Premier Division games tonight.
James Cox

Sligo Rovers have blown the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title race wide open.

Liam Buckley’s side sit top of the heap following a 1-0 win away over previous leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Romeo Parkes scored the game’s only goal 10 minutes after the break in Tallaght Stadium.

Meanwhile, Drogheda United’s remarkable run of form continues.

Jordan Adeyemo scored twice in a 4-1 win at home to Longford.

And two goals in the space of a minute saw Finn Harps come from behind to win 2-1 at Waterford.

Earlier, Georgie Kelly scored the perfect hat-trick as Bohemians thrashed Dundalk 5-1.

Both sides also ended that game with ten men.

And a late equaliser from Billy King salvaged a 2-2 draw for St. Patrick's Athletic away to Derry City.

