Four players receive first call-ups as Kenny names Ireland squad

James Cox

Four players have received their first senior international call-ups as Stephen Kenny named his squad for the June friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Danny Mandroiu, Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele, Rotherham's Chiedozie Ogbene and Jamie McGrath of St Mirren will all get the chance to make their international debut.

Ireland face Andorra in Barcelona on June 3rd before taking on Hunary in Budapest on June 8th.

Midfielder McGrath is one player who could play a big role as Kenny looks for his first victory as Ireland manager.

McGrath scored 17 goals for St Mirren this season and a number of clubs are believed to be plotting a move for the 24-year-old.

Omobamidele, 18, played a key role in Norwich's promotion to the Premier League this season.

Republic of Ireland squad to face Andorra and Hungary

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), James Collins (Luton Town), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).