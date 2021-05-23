Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 15:45

Sunday GAA: Waterford win follows last gasp draw for Dublin and Kerry

We have Sunday’s main fixtures and results
Another bumper weekend of both the National Football and Hurling Leagues continued today, as they rolled into their second and third rounds respectively.

Saturday saw Tipperary triumph in Thurles in the Allianz Hurling League, while Donegal staged a dramatic comeback in the Allianz Football League after a first-half hat-trick for Monaghan.

Sunday meanwhile brought out both All-Ireland champions — we have the main fixtures and results below.

Dublin 4-9 | 1-18 Kerry

The big clash of the weekend saw the reigning All-Ireland and League champions meet in Thurles.

By half-time at Semple Stadium, Dublin were leading by six points in their match with Kerry in the Allianz National Football League.

Goals for the capital county came courtesy of Con O'Callaghan and Cormac Costello, who scored two each.

However, the game ended in a draw after Kerry's David Clifford slotted home a penalty in the dying seconds of the meeting, bringing the two sides level.

Waterford 1-22 | 0-21 Limerick

This afternoon saw Walsh Park play host to Waterford's clash with Limerick in the Allianz National Hurling League.

All-Ireland Champions Limerick are still without a win three rounds into the league, after defeat to Waterford on a scoreline of 1-22 to 21 points.

The goal for the Déise came courtesy of Jack Fagan.

The result will be some consolation for the side, after their loss to Limerick in last year's All-Ireland final was a crushing moment for the county.

Other fixtures

Allianz National Hurling League

Division 1A: Cork beat Westmeath 7-27 to 15 points at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Division 1B: Clare beat Laois 2-27 to 1-17 at MW Hire O'Moore Park.

Allianz National Football League

Division 1: Galway beat Roscommon 2-16 to 1-13 at Pearse Stadium.

Lidl Ladies National Football League

Division 1A: Donegal beat Westmeath 2-13 to 1-7 in Ballybofey.

Division 1B: Dublin beat Waterford 6-15 to 2-12 at Parnell Park.

