Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 10:50

Tyson Fury signs up for trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder

The 32-year-old first took on the then-defending WBC heavyweight champion in Los Angeles in 2018.
By PA Sport staff

Tyson Fury has signed a contract to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time and said he will knock the American out inside one round.

The Gypsy King had seemed to prefer an all-British bout with Anthony Joshua for the WBO heavyweight title but a legal ruling seemed to put those plans on ice.

A trilogy with Wilder is now on the cards, with Top Rank Boxing posting a video of Fury signing for the fight in the early hours of Sunday.

In the video, the 30-0 fighter said: “Shall we do it and put him out of his misery?

“Crack the other side of his skull? Give him another shoulder injury, another bicep injury, a leg injury … the whole lot.

“Wilder, contract’s signed, you’re getting smashed. When I say smashed, I mean smash, smash, smash. You’re getting knocked out, end of, one round, you’re going, I’ve got your soul, your mojo, everything. I own you.”

The 32-year-old first took on the then-defending WBC heavyweight champion in Los Angeles in 2018, with the Bronze Bomber retaining his strap on a split decision draw.

MGM Grand Garden Arena hosted the rematch in 2020 with Fury taking the title with a seventh round TKO.

Joshua has been ordered to defend his WBO heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

