Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 19:00

GAA: Tipp triumph in Thurles, Donegal stage comeback after Monaghan hat-trick

We have Saturday’s main fixtures and results
Another bumper weekend of both the National Football and Hurling Leagues is under way, as they roll into their second and third rounds respectively.

Both All-Ireland champions will be out on Sunday, but it will be the Limerick hurlers who will be hoping to get their campaign back on track, following the dramatics of last weekend's meeting with Galway.

For now, we have Saturday’s fixtures and results below.

Tipperary 2-19 | 0-20 Galway

In the Allianz Hurling League, Tipperary claimed their first win of the season as they saw off Galway at Semple Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Goals for Tipperary came courtesy of Jason Forde and Noel McGrath, while Joe Canning secured eight of Galway’s points.

After the game, Premier boss Liam Sheedy confirmed that centre-forward Patrick "Bonner" Maher will not play again this season after picking up an achilles injury in training.

Donegal 1-20 | 4-11 Monaghan

In the Allianz Football League, a win for Monaghan seemed likely after a first-half hat-trick for the side's Conor McCarthy in Ballybofey.

However, the hat-trick wasn’t enough to seal a victory, as Donegal staged a dramatic comeback in the second half to finish the meeting in a draw.

Michael Langan found the back of the net for Declan Bonner's side with Paddy McBrearty sending eight points through the posts.

Dublin 1-26 | 1-18 Antrim

In the Allianz National Hurling League, Dublin beat Antrim 1-26 to 1-18 at Parnell Park this evening.

Scores from Dublin's Donal Burke, Ronan Hayes, Daire Gray and Danny Sutcliffe helped secure the back-to-back win for the capital county.

Manager Mattie Kenny later told DubsTV: "A lot of scores from play today and we created a number of goalscoring opportunities. We feel these games are bringing us on."

