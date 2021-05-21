Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 22:19

Dundalk bring an end to Shamrock Rovers unbeaten streak

Patrick McElaney and Daniel Kelly netted in either half at Oriel Park.
Dundalk have ended Shamrock Rovers’ unbeaten streak, with this evening's SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixture ending 2-1.

Patrick McElaney and Joey O'Brien made it level pegging at half-time, but a goal from Daniel Kelly in the 59th minute earned the home side the win.

Earlier in the evening, Derry City won 1-0 away to Waterford, while St Pat's saw off Bohemians 2-1 at Richmond Park.

Walter Figueira gave Sligo Rovers a 1-0 half-time lead over Longford, before Jordan Gibson made it two from the penalty spot after the break.

Finally, Finn Harps failed to secure a win at home to Drogheda, with a late goal from Dane Massey giving the visitors the three points.

