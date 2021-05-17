Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 16:05

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin welcome third child together

The Dublin-born mixed martial arts star took to Instagram to share the news.
Conor McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin have announced the birth of their third child, a baby boy named Rían.

The mixed martial arts star (32) took to Instagram to share the news.

Captioning an image of him and baby Rían, Dublin-born McGregor wrote: “The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5.

“Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great! God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world.

“My new born son, Rían McGregor”.

McGregor announced that Devlin (33) was pregnant in an Instagram post on Christmas Eve last year.

The couple already have two children together: Son Conor Jr (4) and daughter Croia, born in January 2019.

In August 2020, McGregor announced his engagement to long-term partner Devlin.

McGregor is set to meet UFC lightweight rival Dustin Poirier for a third time in July.

