Goalkeeper Alisson heads in dramatic winner as Liverpool stay in top-four hunt

Nick Mashiter, PA

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker headed a dramatic stoppage-time winner at West Brom to keep Liverpool’s Champions League hopes alive.

Just as the Reds’ top-four chances looked virtually over, the Brazil international glanced in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner to clinch a 2-1 win.

OH WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WHAT A HEADER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2021

He was mobbed by his team-mates after his shock goal moved Liverpool to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea with two Premier League games left.

Mohamed Salah had earlier cancelled out Hal Robson-Kanu’s first top-flight goal for almost four years.

Put it in the Louvre 🎨



𝗜𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗬. pic.twitter.com/88JNw9RQAV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2021

Roberto Firmino hit the post and Sadio Mane had a goal disallowed for offside as relegated Albion gave as good as they got.

Kyle Bartley saw his goal ruled out as the Baggies nearly caused an upset before Alisson’s late heroics.