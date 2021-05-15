Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 20:09

Derry City scrape draw away to Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians got a 0-2 win away to Longford at Bishopsgate.
Two late sendings off at Tallaght Stadium proved immaterial as Shamrock Rovers could not break the deadlock at home to Derry City.

The Candystripes got the scoring underway in the 49th minute, with Will Patching stamping his name on the score sheet.

But the visitors' lead was short-lived when Rory Gaffney netted for the home-side just minutes later.

Sean Hoare and Danny Lafferty each saw red in the final minutes of the game, but despite a hard push from Stephen Bradley's men to get the winner, it ended all square in Dublin.

Meanwhile, Bohemians got two past Longford to claim an away win.

Liam Burt and Ali Coote produced the goods either side of the break at Bishopsgate, compounding Longford's woes at the bottom end of the league table.

