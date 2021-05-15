GAA round-up: Second draw on the hop for Tipp as Cork net twice in Thurles

Muireann Duffy

Munster rivals Tipperary and Cork had a nail-biting encounter in their Division 1A fixture, ending in a draw in Semple Stadium.

It was nip and tuck throughout, with Tipp leading by a point at half-time despite an early goal from Tim O'Mahony.

The Premier county opened the scoring in the second half with two points, before Patrick Horgan got in for his shot on goal, vanishing Tipperary's lead.

From there, the Rebels made good, putting themselves ahead by three, but Liam Sheedy's side kept the scoreboard ticking, with six points from play and three from frees.

A last gasp free from Jason Forde in the final minute of added time saved the day for the Premier county, earning them their second hard-fought draw of the season.

Patrick Horgan with an excellent finish for @OfficialCorkGAA to get the side's second goal of the Allianz Hurling League clash against @TipperaryGAA #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/uoJpnnNKas — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 15, 2021

Earlier, Donegal got their National Football League campaign off to a winning start in Healy Park, seeing off Tyrone by two points.

A second half red for Michael O'Neill was a fatal blow for Tyrone, who were level on 10 points at the break.

Coming from four points down after the second half water break, Tyrone could only manage to trim the deficit to two, with Michael Murphy and Mark Bradley trading points to see out the game.

In Saturday's opening fixture, Mayo claimed a comprehensive win over Down in MacHale Park.

Their relegation from Division 1 last year was a major disappointment for the county, but today's 2-21 to 1-11 showing was a solid start to their quest for promotion back to the top flight.

While goals from Tommy Conroy and Ryan O'Donoghue were a welcome boost for the homeside, Down were on the backfoot throughout, and a goal in the 59th minute only served to lessen the losing margin.

Also, in Division 3, Fermanagh claimed a one-point victory over Cavan, while in Division 4, Waterford were beaten by Carlow 0-10 to 3-16 and Antrim scrapped past Louth, 3-8 to 1-15.

And the Cork hurlers were not the only ones to suffer defeat in Semple Stadium today, with their footballers getting a 0-14 to 2-12 beating by Kildare.

The Rebels let a one-point lead at half-time slip away, with goals from Jimmy Hyland and Kevin Flynn seeing the Lilywhites take a comfortable victory.

Back on top form, Kerry made easy work of Galway in Tralee, with David Clifford claiming a hat-trick for good measure.

The impressive 4-21 to 0-11 display will put Kerry minds somewhat at ease ahead of next Sunday's clash against Dublin.

Derry also had a happy trip to Pearse Park, beating Longford by 15 points in Division 3's northern group, while Limerick took a two-point win over Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds in the division's southern group.

All over in Portlaoise & it's a first win of the League campaign for our Senior Hurlers 💪👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/HzCJQlSdFo — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) May 15, 2021

In Division 1B of the National Hurling League, Dublin's 30-point tally was enough to overcome Laois at O'Moore Park, with a second half goal from Charles Dwyer causing little upset for the visitors.

Mayo's hurlers made a good day for the country even better by getting an away win over Roscommon in Division 2B.

A goal for the Rossies at the start of the second half brought them within three points of the visitors, but Derek Walsh's men pushed on, claiming 1-9 in the half to see off their neighbours on a scoreline of 1-20 to 1-9.

In the same division, Kildare's meeting with Donegal ended 4-29 to 0-14 points in Newbridge, while Division 2A saw Meath get a win on the road, beating Eamonn Scallan's Wicklow, 0-11 to 0-20.

In today's Camogie fixtures, Galway beat Clare 3-11 to 0-15, while Cork's skill in front of goal saw them better Tipperary 3-14 to 0-16. Also in Division 1, Kilkenny skipped past Dublin to win 1-8 to 0-6 at John Locke Park.