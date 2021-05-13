Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 20:16

Wayne Rooney tribute to retiring Antonio Valencia – Thursday’s sporting social

Valencia announced his retirement from football on Wednesday.
By PA Sport Staff

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 13.

Football

Wayne Rooney and Ashley Young heaped praise on their former Manchester United team-mate Antonio Valencia, who announced his retirement from football on Wednesday.

Jesse Lingard is looking forward to running out at the Amex.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is supporting the Mind charity.

Mesut Ozil and Karim Benzema wished their fellow Muslims a blessed Eid.

Toni Rudiger sent a message of love and understanding.

Alexis Sanchez is a Serie A champion.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, whose club Juventus were deposed by Inter, is not giving up after reaching a major milestone.

Simon Mignolet was approaching a milestone appearance.

Happy 38th birthday Yaya.

Cricket

Virat Kohli and Sam Billings were also acknowledging Eid.

Kevin Pietersen wants to save the animals.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was hanging out with David Beckham, David Guetta and Cedric Gervais in Miami.

BT also compiled some of Fury’s best motivational quotes to help those struggling with mental health issues.

Ricky McFly?

Formula One

A McLaren flashback.

Red Bull turned the clock back to some Monaco podium celebrations.

Haas were looking forward to next weekend’s race in the principality.

