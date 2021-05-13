GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's fixtures

Muireann Duffy

The barren months without GAA action are well and truly behind us as the second weekend of League fixtures ups the ante, with a total of 30 games to be played over Saturday and Sunday.

Football fans will welcome the return of the Allianz Nation Football League, as Kerry look to retain their title.

Saturday

Mayo v Down

The first pairing of the day brings Down to MacHale Park. A very poor showing in last year's League saw Mayo relegated to Division 2, and following the GAA's restructuring of the competition, James Horan's team will compete in the Northern group.

Down's 2020 League campaign was quite the opposite, winning four of their Division 3 fixtures to finish second behind Cork and gain promotion.

Time: 2pm, Saturday.

Venue: MacHale Park, Castlebar.

Coverage: GAAGO.

Kerry v Galway

Denied a final showdown against Dublin last year due to the curtailing of League, Kerry's one point lead over Dessie Farrell's men in the Division 1 table saw them claim the title.

Had it gone ahead, the final would have been a real test for the Kingdom. After drawing 1-19 apiece in Round 1, a title-decider would have shown if Kerry's individual talents could step up to the mark and topple the All-Ireland Champs. But it was not to be, and after crashing out of the Championship at the Munster semi-final stage, a question mark looms over Peter Keane's side which they will be hoping to dispel on Saturday.

Galway went one better in the provincial championship in 2020, losing out to Mayo in the Connacht final by a single point. Another team they lost to by one point last year? Kerry.

Time: 3pm, Saturday.

Venue: Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Coverage: Eir Sport One, from 2.30pm.

Tyrone v Donegal

Division 1N gets underway with Donegal's trip to Omagh on Saturday evening.

The side's finished last year's League in fourth and fifth respectively, clocking up three losses each. However, Donegal walked away the victors from their League and Ulster Championship meetings.

Time: 5pm, Saturday.

Venue: Healy Park, Omagh.

Coverage: TG4, from 4.30pm.

Tipperary v Cork

Switching to Hurling- straight off the back of their draw with Limerick last weekend, Tipperary will be at home to Cork.

The counties last met in the All-Ireland qualifiers, when Liam Sheedy's men got away with a four-point win, but rewind the clock to February last year, the roles were reversed when the Rebels were at home in the second round of the League.

Time: 7.30pm, Saturday.

Venue: Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Coverage: Eir Sport Two, from 7.10pm.

Additional fixtures:

Football-

Louth v Antrim (Division 4N), 3pm, Dundalk. Live on GAAGO.

Cork v Kildare (Division 2S), 3.30pm, Semple Stadium. Live on Eir Sport Two from 3.25pm.

Longford v Derry (Division 3N), 5pm, Pearse Park. Live on GAAGO.

Limerick v Tipperary (Division 3S), 5pm, Gaelic Grounds. Live on GAAGO.

Fermanagh v Cavan (Division 3N), 7pm, Brewster Park. Live on GAAGO.

Waterford v Carlow (Division 4S), 7pm, Fraher Field. Live on GAAGO.

Hurling-

Kildare v Donegal (Division 2B), 1pm, Newbridge.

Roscommon v Mayo (Division 2B), 2pm, Dr Hyde Park.

Wicklow v Meath (Division 2A), 3pm, Aughrim.

Laois v Dublin (Division 1B), 5pm, O'Moore Park. Live on GAAGO.

Sunday

Roscommon v Dublin

The six-in-a-row champions go west in their first outing of 2021.

Having topped Division 2 last year, Roscommon face a baptism of fire in Division 1 on Sunday afternoon, but eager to prove the top flight is where they belong, Anthony Cunningham's men will be looking forward to putting up a fight.

Time: 1.45pm, Sunday.

Venue: Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon.

Coverage: TG4, from 1.15pm.

Clare v Wexford

Wexford will be flying high after their emphatic win over Laois last Sunday. Their 4-17 to 0-10 showing at Wexford Park was likely a worrying sight for Clare, who suffered a narrow defeat to Antrim the same day.

Having saw Davy Fitzgerald's side out of the Championship last year after also defeating them in the League, recent history is in Clare's favour, however, form may not be. Brian Lohan will be hoping last weekend's showing was just a case of rustiness for the Banner men, but the Yellow Bellies showed no such issues, and it may be the winning of it for them.

Time: 12.45pm, Sunday.

Venue: Cusack Park, Ennis.

Coverage: GAAGO.

Galway v Limerick

The Tribesmen did not hold back in their opening game last weekend, showing Westmeath no mercy in their 1-16 to 5-34 meeting.

While Westmeath were just not up to the challenge, it made Galway's ambitions quite clear - they are out to win.

Limerick had much more formidable opponents in their drawn game against Tipperary, but the effort to claw back that result will not have put John Kiely at ease. It took the appearance of Cian Lynch and Gearoid Hegarty off the bench in the final quarter of the game for the Treaty men to get back on par with Tipp, and the final result was not a true reflection of the sides' efforts.

Time: 3.45pm, Sunday.

Venue: Pearse Stadium.

Coverage: TG4, from 3.30pm.

Additional fixtures:

Football-

Monaghan v Armagh (Division 1N), 1.45pm, Brewster Park. Coverage on Spórt TG4, deferred coverage on TG4 at 5.35pm.

Wicklow v Offaly (Division 3S), 2pm, Aughrim. Live on GAAGO.

Sligo v Leitrim (Division 4N), 3pm, Markievicz Park. Live on GAAGO.

Meath v Westmeath (Division 2N), 3.45pm, Páirc Tailteann. Live on GAAGO.

Clare v Laois (Division 2S), 4pm, Cusack Park. Live on GAAGO.

Hurling-