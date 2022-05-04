Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 20:37

Woman and teenager seriously injured in Co Carlow road traffic collision

The two vehicle collision, involving a car and truck, left a woman, aged in her 40s, and a teenage girl seriously injured.
A woman and a teenager have been seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Co Carlow.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Wednesday at the junction of the L1003 and L4038 in Ballybannon.

The two vehicle collision, involving a car and truck, left the driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s, and the passenger of the car, a teenage girl, seriously injured. They were taken to Beaumont and Mater Misericordiae Hospitals in Dublin for treatment.

The driver of the truck was unharmed.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place as a technical examination is being carried out.

Gardaí have asked for any witnesses of the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

