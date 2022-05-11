Winning lotto ticket worth €8.5m sold in Co Kilkenny store

There are celebrations under way in Co Kilkenny as it has been revealed that one lucky store sold Saturday night's winning lotto jackpot ticket.

Blanchfield’s Centra, located on the Main Street in Mooncoin, sold the ticket worth a staggering €8,508,720.

It is now the second time the store has sold a winning ticket. The last one, which was worth more than €6.8 million, was sold in December 2019.

Shop owner Michael Blanchfield, who runs the store with his wife Alice, was shocked at hearing the news.

"After having a big Lotto jackpot win just over two years ago in our store, I never thought we’d have another but especially not so soon after – I am absolutely thrilled," Mr Blanchfield said.

"This really is great news for the community as we’re a busy store, so I’m sure as soon as the news goes out, there will be great excitement around the place.

"I imagine we will see lots of our customers eager to check their tickets and wondering if they’re the big winner.

"There’s a Mooncoin player out there with a ticket worth over €8.5 million – let’s hope they check their numbers soon."

The lucky jackpot winner is yet to come forward.

The National Lottery has advised that they sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.