What the regional papers say: Rental crisis out of control, Gardaí step up patrols in Carlow

A wide range of stories feature in this week's regional papers.
A wide range of stories feature in this week's regional papers, from the rental situation in Co Mayo being out of control, to Gardaí stepping up patrols after a tanning shop was gutted in an arson attack.

A bumper edition of the Roscommon Herald features a 24-page sports review as world boxing champion Lisa O'Rourke is set to be given the Freedom of County Roscommon.

 

The Western People leads with the rental crisis in Mayo with just 22 available properties to rent in the county.

Gardaí in Carlow are stepping up patrols, according to The Nationalist. It comes after a tanning shop was destroyed in an arson attack.

Elsewhere, the Kildare Nationalist reports that a local family in Castledermot are "forever grateful" after first responders saved a man's life.

The Laois Nationalist reports that a rape victim has been left in shock over her attacker's release from prison without her knowledge.

And the Waterford News & Star reports that a woman had bulletproof glass installed in her home after her son's alleged drug debt was "passed on to her".

