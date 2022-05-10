What the regional papers say: Darkness Into Light brings hope and Laois trails damaged

Regional papers across the country cover a range of stories this week, from the success of Darkness Into Light in raising vital funds to issues with emergency services in Waterford where people with cardiac arrests are taking up to 90 minutes to be transfered.

The Nationalist in Carlow focus on €25,000 being raised for suicide prevention charity Pieta house in Carlow town.

Meanwhile, the Kildare Nationalist focus on similar Darkness Into Light events in Athy and Naas.

The Laois Nationalist lead with a piece about trails being damaged in Portarlington by people with horse-drawn carts.

The Waterford News & Star focus on emergency services in the area which found that not one of the cardiac transfers took under 90 minutes.

The Roscommon Herald leads with a piece about a spate of calve thefts in south Roscommon.

Finally, The Western People leads with a piece about Mayo GAA been given €148,000 from the HSE to use Machale Park during the pandemic.