What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

A school shooting in the US dominates the front pages
The killing of almost 20 children in a school shooting in Texas is reported across the Irish front pages this Wednesday.

The incident, in which 19 children and two adults have so far been confirmed dead, took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, marking the deadliest shooting at a US grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut almost a decade ago.

The Irish Examiner also reported on a 'historic deal for Cork docklands' which will see Cork City Council purchase the Port of Cork’s city-centre quays to help facilitate "one of the largest docklands regeneration schemes in Europe".

The Examiner and The Echo cover Apple's plans to expand its operations in Cork, expanding its capacity for 1,300 employees in a new four-storey building.

The Irish Sun leads with the shooting in the US, but also carries an image of Britain's Duchess of Sussex after Meghan's father Thomas Markle suffered a stroke.

The Irish Daily Mail covers the annual Garda Representatives Associations's (GRA) conference, which will be addressed by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee on Wednesday, reporting the Minister will commit to providing facial recognition technology in order to assist gardaí in catching criminals.

Finally, The Irish Times lead image comes from the US, alongside an article on the Criminal Assets Bureau's (CAB) attempts to locate Daniel Kinahan in its bid to seize a luxury mansion in west Dublin for the benefit of the State.

The paper also reports the Irish Language Bill will go before the British government on Wednesday, giving the language official recognition and legal protection in Northern Ireland.

In Britain, the papers focus on news that the British chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce his cost-of-living plan imminently as the Partygate saga continues.

The Daily Express calls Mr Sunak’s rumoured support package a “rescue plan for millions” as The Guardian and the i highlight rising energy and fuel bill forecasts.

The Daily Mail reports the plan will amount to billions of pounds.

The Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times report a windfall tax will be announced within days. The former says it is an effort to “throw off” partygate.

Meanwhile, fresh claims of lockdown-breaking events are reported in The Independent, Metro and the Daily Star.

And the Daily Mirror asks: “Why did the PM deny it?”

