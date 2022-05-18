Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 08:20

What the papers say: Wednesday’s front pages

Rising mortgage rates, worsening relations between Dublin and London, and the “Wagatha Christie” trial all feature on the front pages of Irish papers today
Rising mortgage rates, worsening relations between Dublin and London, and the “Wagatha Christie” trial all feature on the front pages of Irish papers today.

The Irish Times reports on the growing divisions between the Irish and British governments following the announcement by British foreign secretary Liz Truss that the UK intends to make unilateral changes to the Northern Ireland Brexit deal.

The paper also carries a story involving law firm Arthur Cox, which acted on both sides of the Siteserv deal.

Problem gambling among teenagers is the lead story in The Irish Examiner and Irish Daily Mail. A new report calls for an advertising ban on gambling before 9pm.

The Irish Independent says mortgage holders are trying to secure favourable fixed interest deals ahead of a likely rise in rates by the European Central Bank.

 

The Irish Sun carries the latest from the “Wagatha Christie” trial, with attention turning to a “war of words” between Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy.

The Echo covers the industrial action facing the HSE today, with a strike among medical scientists leading to disruption in emergency departments and causing thousands of cancelled appointments.

The Belfast Telegraph covers the trial of 41-year-old woman in Co Antrim, who is accused of murdering her two-year-old son and the attempted murder of her infant son.

The Irish News places reaction to the British government's new Troubles legislation on the front page. It features an interview with relatives of one of those killed during the Troubles.

The papers in Britain are led by the arrest of a Tory MP on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences spanning seven years.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror all carry the arrest of the unnamed MP over the alleged sexual offences, which police say were committed in London between 2002 and 2009.

Metro says party whips have asked the man not to attend Parliament while police conduct their investigation.

Elsewhere, The Guardian and i report Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been urged by Conservative MPs to take “decisive action” to ease the cost-of-living crisis, while The Times says Mr Sunak is already planning heating bill discounts and tax cuts.

The Financial Times says inflation pressure is being further stoked by the lowest unemployment in half a century.

The Daily Mail leads with backlash against the governor of the Bank of England over its decision to allow employees to work from home four days a week.

The Independent dedicates its front page to a special report on the Ukrainian resistance in Kharkiv.

And the Daily Star says US spy bosses have revealed information on UFO sightings.

