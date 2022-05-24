What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Home building plans thrown into "grave doubt", tobacco-style health warnings on car adverts and the Taoiseach's defence of Cork city are all on the front pages this morning.

The Irish Independent reports the Department of Foreign Affairs insists there is no backlog in processing passports and has blamed forms being filled out incorrectly, as almost 200,000 people wait for delayed travel documents ahead of summer holiday season.

TDs will be warned today that Government plans to build 35,000 homes a year have been thrown into grave doubt by a “marked decline” in developers tendering to build taxpayer-funded homes, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Daily Mail reports Ireland could be set to introduce tobacco-style health warnings on car adverts to discourage driving, under new proposals being unveiled in the Dáil today.

Former Irish hockey star Catriona Carey received a suspended prison sentence for driving without a licence or insurance and was described as "totally out of control" by a garda who informed her that her uninsured car would be seized, according to The Irish Sun.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is on the front page of The Echo defending Cork City amid claims from CNN business editor-at-large Richard Quest that it looks “tired”.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports on the trial of a mother-of-four who is accused of the murder of her two-year-old son and the attempted murder of his 11-month-old little brother in March 2020.

In Britain, the front pages focus on a photograph that has emerged of the country's prime minister raising a toast at a No 10 lockdown party.

The Independent says the pictures, which ran in an ITV exclusive, have thrown Boris Johnson’s premiership “deeper into peril”.

The Daily Express, The Daily Telegraph and Metro look at the Metropolitan Police’s decision not to fine the PM for the event.

Tuesday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Nothing To See Here! Yard says Boris Broke No Rules” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UWlFYLtJZc — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2022

Tuesday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “Pressure on Met over pictures of PM raising a toast in No10” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xKYezI9oTo — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2022

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



🔴Lockdown In One, PM

How did Boris not get fined for this booze-up? pic.twitter.com/WeCg2PQ2VX — Metro (@MetroUK) May 23, 2022

The Times runs comments that Mr Johnson misled the Commons over the incident.

The i says the prime minister is waiting to judge the reaction from the public and his own MPs, while The Guardian warns of “fresh danger” for the PM.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 24 May 2022: Fresh danger for Johnson over No 10 drinks pictures pic.twitter.com/smXhWqSOVD — The Guardian (@guardian) May 23, 2022

The Daily Mirror asks: “How did he get away with this?”

The Daily Star jokes “it’s defo not a party”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports rail strikes could cause blackouts.

And the Financial Times says the Chancellor is looking at a windfall tax for electricity generators.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday May 24 https://t.co/JhEGX8BddL pic.twitter.com/eeCuglRrTf — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 23, 2022

Finally, The Sun says off-duty police officers have been involved in recent pitch invasions.