Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 08:30

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages.
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

The Government considering a vacant homes tax, inflation problems, and a €440 million investment in Cork by pharmaceutical company Merck are topics that make Monday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the potential vacant homes tax.

The Merck investment, which will lead to 370 new jobs in Cork, makes the front page of the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on a €1,000 per month investment to keep post offices open.

The Echo also covers the Merck story on the front page.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on inflation impacting on the construction of new homes.

The Irish Sun leads with a murder story involving a friend of Larry Murphy.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on a gang feud in Dublin.

The Herald also leads with a story on the feud.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on doctors warning people not to travel to Turkey for weight loss operations, with a number of people requiring life-saving surgery following botched treatment.

A new Irish language law will be tabled this week, The Irish News reports.

Today’s UK papers focus on the rising cost of living and its consequences, and the food crisis tied to the war in Ukraine.

The Times, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report that energy boss Michael Lewis predicts fuel poverty will hit 40 per cent of households by October.

The rising cost of living is causing a spike in shoplifting, according to Metro. But the i says help with the crisis is “on hold” as the British prime minister focuses on the partygate fallout.

The prime minister's allies have accused partygate investigator Sue Gray of playing politics, according to the Daily Mail.

The Independent says the UK is “unprepared” for the food crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, while The Daily Telegraph says gene-edited crops will help.

Children’s mental health is in crisis, according to The Guardian which reports 400,000 young people are being treated a month.

The Financial Times reports on worries from investors that the world is experiencing a “demise” of globalisation as world leaders prepare to meet in Davos for the World Economic Forum.

A children’s nurse has been arrested and is accused of poison, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star says the “Jubilee heat wave” starts this week.

More in this section

High Court settlement paves way for soldiers to join national pay talks High Court settlement paves way for soldiers to join national pay talks
Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald
Convicted child sex offender fails to halt trial for 270 counts of alleged abuse Convicted child sex offender fails to halt trial for 270 counts of alleged abuse
Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears

Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more