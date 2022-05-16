Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 08:03

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

All the top news stories from across the national newspapers
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

The UK's threats to act over the Northern Ireland Protocol is covered across the national newspapers on Monday.

Ahead of British prime minister Boris Johnson's visit to BelfastThe Irish Times reports any unilateral action taken by the UK regarding the post-Brexit trade agreement "may lead to retaliation from EU".

The paper also reports that Denis O’Brien intervened with the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) in an attempt to help Siteserv co-founder Brian Harvey with his personal debt issues.

The Echo leads with 'community on high alert after man in his 20s shot' following an incident in the Churchfield area of Cork city over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Irish Daily Mail says '300,000 have not updated value of homes in nine years' warning home-owners could have their salary or pension deduced at source, citing Revenue.

The paper also carries an image of Eurovision 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine, who have said they will celebrate their win "after the war".

Finally, the Irish Examiner reports An Bord Pleanála is to concede a legal challenge in a case being investigated for a potential conflict of interest on the part of the board’s deputy chairperson Paul Hyde.

The paper also carries a story that 247 Cork City Council employees each received over €20,000 in overtime and expenses in 2020.

In Britain, the front pages are also dominated by emergency talks between Mr Johnson and Northern Ireland’s political leaders in a bid to break a Stormont deadlock caused by the protocol.

The Independent, the Daily Express, the i and The Daily Telegraph all lead with the deepening row over the protocol as the British prime minister tries to negotiate with the EU.

The latter adds that Mr Johnson has warned that the Northern Ireland Protocol is holding the UK government back from helping with the cost-of-living crisis as he prepares to approve a law scrapping key parts of the agreement.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail and The Sun carry images of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as she attends the first of her national Platinum Jubilee events.

The Times carries an interview with the new chief inspector of constabulary, with him telling the paper that police forces “are ‘not the thought police’ and must focus on driving down crime given that charge rates are at their lowest in more than 30 years”.

The Guardian, meanwhile, reports that police leaders have accused British home secretary Priti Patel of a “power grab” that would allow her to intervene in local law enforcement matters and silence chiefs who want to speak out on issues deemed politically sensitive.

“Ukraine’s defiant promise: Kyiv will host Eurovision,” Metro writes, after the besieged country won the international song competition over the weekend.

The Financial Times splashes with the “new era” signalled by Finland and Sweden joining Nato in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Daily Mirror covers the racially-motivated mass shooting which happened over the weekend in Buffalo in the US which saw an 18-year-old white man kill 10 people at a supermarket.

And the Daily Star reports Britain is about to be “blitzed by thunderstorms” and a second heatwave.

More in this section

Up to 30,000 hospital procedures cancelled as medical scientists strike again Up to 30,000 hospital procedures cancelled as medical scientists strike again
Bankers dismiss Michael Lynn's claim of secret deals on loans as 'ludicrous' Bankers dismiss Michael Lynn's claim of secret deals on loans as 'ludicrous'
'New mortgage customers need higher incomes than in the past' - report 'New mortgage customers need higher incomes than in the past' - report
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more