Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 08:36

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

The front pages focus on power-sharing talks in Northern Ireland after a historic Assembly election. There are also stories about the cost of living crisis and plans to help builders deal with rising construction costs. 
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

By PA Reporter

The front pages focus on power-sharing talks in Northern Ireland after a historic Assembly election. There are also stories about the cost of living crisis and plans to help builders deal with rising construction costs.

The Irish Times lead on a story about power-sharing talks to begin in Northern Ireland after the Assembly election.

The Irish Examiner focus on a piece about Foreign Affairs Minister shooting down the idea of a border poll in the wake of the election.

 

The Echo lead on a piece about the cost of living crisis and charity St. Vincent de Paul urging the government to do more.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a piece about how people can save money by buying own brand products during their weekly grocery shopping.

The Belfast Telegraph lead on a piece about SDLP MLA Cara Hunter who said the weeks in the run-up to last Thursday’s election were the worst of her life after a clip from a pornographic film, falsely claiming to be the 25-year-old, was circulated through WhatsApp,

In the UK the front pages feature Vladimir Putin’s Russia being compared to Nazi Germany, economic struggles for people in the UK and the death of TV actor Dennis Waterman.

The Daily Telegraph says UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will deliver a speech claiming Mr Putin is mirroring Adolf Hitler’s fascism, with Metro reporting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has made the same comparison.

The US is attempting to tighten sanctions against Russian financial executives as the EU struggles to finalise its latest batch of penalties, according the Financial Times.

The Independent says Ukrainian refugees are living with unvetted hosts in unsuitable homes because the UK Government has failed to provide councils with funding for necessary safety checks.

The i, meanwhile, reports the UK Government has threatened to tear up its Brexit deal within weeks if it does not secure changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil a series of post-Brexit reforms designed to “boost the economy and reunite the coalition of voters who brought him to power”, says The Times.

A survey in The Guardian shows more than 2 million adults in the UK have gone without food for a whole day over the past month as they cannot afford to eat, while the Daily Mirror carries research claiming direct debit payments have at least doubled for at least one in four energy users.

Thousands of “frustrated” GPs tell the Daily Express their patients are being failed due to “unsustainable” workloads which have left medics at breaking point.

The Daily Mail says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has cancelled a major speech amid ongoing pressure over so-called “beergate”.

The Sun covers the death of Mr Waterman – who starred in TV shows Minder, The Sweeney and New Tricks – at the age of 74.

And the Daily Star looks ahead to the “hottest summer ever” as it anticipates five “sizzling” heatwaves which will have the UK “warmer than Italy”.

More in this section

Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears
Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says
Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald
Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations

Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more