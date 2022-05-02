What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages feature reports that some frontline healthcare workers were told they did not need PEE, and the prospect of Katie Taylor fighting Amanda Serrano at Croke Park.

The Irish Times reports that some frontline healthcare workers were told they did not need protective equipment or testing because they were “young and healthy” during the first wave of Covid-19.

The Irish Examiner leads with international students being forced to sleep on the streets after being unable to find rental accommodation.

The number of passports being processed has jumped back up to 170,000, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

For all the big news and sports coverage, pick up a copy of Monday's Irish Daily Mail, or click on https://t.co/wKUyK4A9A5 pic.twitter.com/SmPd9nW16l — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) May 1, 2022

The Irish Daily Mirror and the Irish Daily Star both lead with the prospect of a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Croke Park.

And the Belfast Telegraph leads with the TV debate between Northern Ireland's political leaders where Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill was pressed over her party's engagement with Saoradh.

Morning readers. Stay with @BelTel for all your breaking news.

Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morninghttps://t.co/3AlGJmrP8Y#Tellitlikeitis pic.twitter.com/IrfMrHSAoK — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) May 2, 2022

In Britain, the cancer backlog, the return of the right to buy, and the local elections feature among the topics on Monday’s front pages.

The Guardian leads on the “millions” missing out on NHS dental care, while updated figures on the bloated cancer care backlog is front page of The Times and the Daily Express.

Guardian front page, Monday 2 May 2022: Millions without NHS dental care as practices close or turn private pic.twitter.com/38zR5nTz5u — Guardian news (@guardiannews) May 1, 2022

Monday’s Times: Boost for cancer care as referrals hit record #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/SP1dStqWNa — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 1, 2022

Meanwhile, The Independent reports the NHS “faces crisis at every level over Covid pressure”.

Boris Johnson is planning to bring back Thatcher-era “right to buy” schemes, according to The Daily Telegraph.

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Johnson planning to bring back right to buy'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/SjLacrd2oF — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 1, 2022

The i reports the Conservative Party is stepping up its campaigning ahead of this week’s local elections, but that rebels are still planning to oust the British prime minister.

Monday's front page: Tories step up election fight as rebels plot PM's downfall#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/FCJPaaGXoQ — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 1, 2022

The cost of chicken will rise to equal that of beef, worsening household’s cost-of-living problems, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Mail asks Labour leader Keir Starmer to “show us the proof” to back up his claim that he did not break Covid rules during lockdown.

Monday’s Daily Mail: Show us the proof, Sir Keir #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/lZ2PMXmUru — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 1, 2022

China is asking banks to shield its assets from US sanctions, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 2 May https://t.co/Zu8ITpZOBd pic.twitter.com/lmjUlbxFGm — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 1, 2022

And the Daily Star says vets have urged pet owners to sunscreen their dogs.