Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 08:43

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Friday's front pages.
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

The ongoing political deadlock in Northern Ireland, a court case over a campaign of harassment against a former Sinn Féin TD, and boxing gold medals for Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke all feature on Friday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with Taoiseach Micheál Martin's scheduled talks with Stormont leaders today, while Broadhurst and O'Rourke also make the front pages.

The Irish Examiner leads with the Cork Circuit Criminal Court case, which heard that Sonya Egan (42), of The Lawn, Lios Cara, Killeens, Co Cork, sent thousands of emails to former Cork North Central Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O’Brien.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on rising festival ticket prices, while the Irish boxing success also makes the front page.

Diesel is back to a record high of €2 per litre, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on delays for people waiting for new passports.

The Echo leads with the harassment case in Cork.

The Herald leads with a story on escort sites exploiting Ukrainian war refugees.

The Irish Mirror's lead story concerns HSE preparation for the potential arrival of monkeypox in Ireland.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on "overzealous" traffic wardens on the Lisburn Road.

The UK papers on Friday are consumed by the long-awaited conclusion of the ‘partygate’ saga.

The Guardian and The Independent say there is “fury” after British prime minister Boris Johnson received just one fine from the Metropolitan Police’s investigation into lockdown-busting parties at the top of the UK government during the pandemic.

The Daily Telegraph reports Sue Gray, the senior civil servant whose separate report into coronavirus lockdown gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall is expected next week, is demanding for “key players” to be identified after the Met declined to identify anyone in its £460,000 investigation.

The Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to the prime minister’s comment in December that “no Covid rules (were) broken”, while the Daily Mail (not shown) leads with the investigation being dubbed a “farcical waste of time”.

The i and Daily Express report Tory MPs are now urging Boris Johnson to focus on tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

The EU has blocked the UK from an £81 million science project over the ongoing Brexit row regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to the Financial Times.

Elsewhere, The Sun and Daily Star and Metro lead with the winners of the UK’s biggest Lotto jackpot.

And The Times (not shown) reports doctors are to prescribe insomnia sufferers a self-help app instead of a sleeping pill in a “groundbreaking” NHS scheme.

More in this section

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
Up to 30,000 hospital procedures cancelled as medical scientists strike again Up to 30,000 hospital procedures cancelled as medical scientists strike again
Jamie-Lee O’Donnell to showcase the 'real Derry’ in new documentary Jamie-Lee O’Donnell to showcase the 'real Derry’ in new documentary
Bankers dismiss Michael Lynn's claim of secret deals on loans as 'ludicrous'

Bankers dismiss Michael Lynn's claim of secret deals on loans as 'ludicrous'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more