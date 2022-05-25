Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 10:09

Two teens released without charge in connection with Wexford fire

The fire gutted a large shed next to the newly refurbished Porter House in Castlebridge
Sarah Slater

Two teenagers have been released without charge following a blaze which gutted a premises in Co Wexford on Sunday night.

The boy and girl, who are understood to be 13-years-old, were arrested after a fire gutted a large shed located beside the refurbished Porter House in Castlebridge, Co Wexford.

The premises had re-opened two days prior to the incident.

Those inside the pub had to be evacuated shortly after 6pm and entry roads into the village were closed as more than 20 firefighters worked for six hours to bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Two youths had been arrested in connection with the fire, but "have since been released without charge pending referral to the Garda youth diversion programme".

Gardaí said enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

