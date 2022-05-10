Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 08:58

Two people arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €400k in Cork

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, have been arrested after gardaí seized €400,000 worth of cannabis in Co Cork on Monday. 
James Cox

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Midleton District Crime Unit and Midleton Drugs Unit, seized drugs worth €400,000 and arrested two people following a search in Cork on Monday.

At approximately 7.30pm, gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle in the Carrigtwohill area. Gardaí discovered 20kg of suspected cannabis herb. The drugs seized are estimated to be worth €400,000. They will now be sent for further analysis.

A woman and a man, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene. They are currently detained at Cobh Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

