Two food businesses served closure orders in April for breaches of food safety legislation

Two food businesses were served with closure orders in April for breaches of food safety legislation.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Mrs Beltons Farm Produce in Black Ditch, Brittas Bay, Co Wicklow, and The Chef's Counter take away on Main Street, Portarlington, Co Laois, were both served closure orders.

Reasons the businesses were served orders included failure to have effective traceability systems and procedures in place and inappropriate storage of raw materials and ingredients.

A reliance on room temperature to cool foods, operating without registration or approval, and failure to implement and maintain food safety procedures were also cited as breaches of food safety legislation.

Commenting on the enforcement orders, Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI reminded businesses of the importance of protecting the health of consumers.

“The enforcement orders in April show that some businesses have committed serious breaches of food safety procedures,” D Bryne said.

“Food businesses must have the appropriate registration and approval in place before they start to produce and place food on the market.

“This requirement means that food businesses will be registered and approved with the appropriate inspection agency to ensure food safety and protect consumer health.

“Consumers have a right to safe food and food businesses have a legal requirement to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat.”

Last month, three prosecutions were also taken by the HSE. Cosmo Off-Licence on the Circular Road, Tuam, Co Galway, received two prosecutions.

Meanwhile, another outlet in Tuam, The Front Room (also known as Hibernia Inn), located at 29 High Street, was also prosecuted.

“The three prosecutions taken by the HSE in April with support from the FSAI had a positive outcome for the protection of consumer health,” added Dr Byrne.

“The sale and supply of counterfeit alcohol is a very serious offence, as these products can cause dangerous adverse health effects and even death in some instances.”