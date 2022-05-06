Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 08:27

Teenager dies after tractor he was driving enters drain in Co Offaly

The tractor left the road and entered a deep drain at Black Castle Bog, Clonmore
Teenager dies after tractor he was driving enters drain in Co Offaly

A teenager has died after the tractor he was driving left the road and entered a deep drain in Co Offaly last night.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fatal road collision at Clonmore, Rhode shortly after 11pm.

The tractor left the road and entered a deep drain at the Black Castle Bog, a Garda statement said.

The driver of the tractor, a male aged in his teens, was fatally injured. He was removed from the scene to Tullamore Hospital.

The road is closed at the scene this morning for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More in this section

Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears
Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says
Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald
Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations

Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more