Teenager arrested as gardaí seize €60,000 worth of cannabis in Cork’s Cobh

Gardaí have arrested a teenager and seized cannabis worth an estimated €60,000 during an operation in Cobh, Cork.

Gardaí attached to the Midleton District Drugs Unit searched a house in the East Hill area of Cobh on Wednesday.

During the course of the search, cannabis herb worth approximately €60,000 along with €9,000 in cash was found and seized.

A man in his late teens was arrested and detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning at Cobh Garda station.

He has since been released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The operation came as part of Operation Tara, An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy which aims to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels” involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.