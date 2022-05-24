Teenage cyclist in critical condition after collision with taxi in Cork

A teenage cyclist is in critical condition in hospital following a collision with a taxi in Cork city overnight.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the crash at the junction of Anglesea Street and Union Quay shortly before 2am.

The cyclist, a 19-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where her condition is understood to be critical.

The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.

The road at the site of the collision is currently closed pending an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward and for anyone with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.