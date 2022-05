A swimmer has died after getting into difficulty in the water this afternoon at a lake in west Cork.

The man, aged in his late 50s, was swimming in Lough Hyne near Skibbereen when the incident occurred.

Gardaí attended the scene at 12.45pm, a Garda spokesperson said.

“A male, aged in his 50s, got into difficulty in the water and was pronounced dead at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

His body has been taken to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital.