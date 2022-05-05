Swim coach arrested as gardaí investigate alleged sexual exploitation of children

A man, who is believed to be a swimming coach, has been arrested as part of an investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of children.

Recording devices were allegedly placed in changing rooms used by children before and after swimming lessons, the Irish Examiner reports.

The man was questioned at a Dublin garda station before being released without charge.

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A garda statement said: "On the 3rd May 2022 a male in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

"He was detained at a Garda station in West Dublin under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984. The male was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions."

Gardaí added: "As this is an ongoing criminal investigation An Garda Síochána has no further comment."

In a statement to RTÉ, Swim Ireland said "the matter was raised with its National Children's Officer earlier this year, who in line with its procedures, contacted the statutory authorities straight away.

"The matter is now being investigated by the gardaí. All relevant protocols are active including dissemination of information as appropriate.

"Our priority is to offer appropriate support and to co-operate with the Garda investigation. As we understand it this is not a matter that has previously been raised with the Gardaí and our National Children’s Officer continues to liaise closely with them."