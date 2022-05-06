Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 21:27

Sunny weather forecast for weekend with highs of 19 degrees

There will be varying cloud with sunny spells, with isolated patches of light rain
Sunny weather forecast for weekend with highs of 19 degrees

Kenneth Fox

Met Éireann have said while there will be mist and fog to start Saturday, and it will be largely clear in the morning leading to a dry day for most areas.

There will be varying cloud with sunny spells, with isolated patches of light rain. However, some patches of fog may linger along southern coasts and in the Irish Sea.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light south to southeast or variable breezes.

On Sunday, mist and fog will clear away early in the morning to leave a day in most areas with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

However, it will be cloudier at times along Atlantic coastal areas with some light rain or drizzle.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest breezes.

A band of rain will extend from the west overnight, with the best of any dry and clear spells in the east. Moderate southerly winds increase fresh to strong on Atlantic coasts.

More in this section

Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations
Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears
Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald
Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says

Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more