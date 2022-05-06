Sunny weather forecast for weekend with highs of 19 degrees

Kenneth Fox

Met Éireann have said while there will be mist and fog to start Saturday, and it will be largely clear in the morning leading to a dry day for most areas.

There will be varying cloud with sunny spells, with isolated patches of light rain. However, some patches of fog may linger along southern coasts and in the Irish Sea.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light south to southeast or variable breezes.

On Sunday, mist and fog will clear away early in the morning to leave a day in most areas with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

However, it will be cloudier at times along Atlantic coastal areas with some light rain or drizzle.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest breezes.

A band of rain will extend from the west overnight, with the best of any dry and clear spells in the east. Moderate southerly winds increase fresh to strong on Atlantic coasts.