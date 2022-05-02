Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 13:27

Summer sun: Temperatures set to reach 20 degrees next weekend

According to the forecaster, the week ahead is to be unsettled before temperatures rise.
Summer sun: Temperatures set to reach 20 degrees next weekend

Ireland can look forward to some summer weather next weekend as Met Éireann have forecast temperatures will reach up to 20 degrees.

According to the forecaster, the week ahead is to be unsettled before temperatures rise.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle with lowest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees.

Scattered showers and cloudy conditions are forecast for Wednesday morning before a brighter evening and afternoon with some sunshine. Highest temperatures are expected to be between 14 and 18 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with some showery rain and bright intervals with temperatures again reaching between 14 and 18 degrees.

Friday will also be unsettled with outbreaks of rain which will gradually clear before the weather will brighten up with sunshine and a few showers.

The rest of the weekend is looking to be mainly dry with sunny spells.

Met Éireann have forecast light breezes with temperatures reaching 20 degrees at times.

More in this section

Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations
Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears
Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald
Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says

Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more